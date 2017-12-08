Scoreboard Thursday, December 7th
Scores For Thursday, December 7, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7TH, 2017
H.S. Wrestling
Canton 74, Tri-Valley 6
Canton 62, Adrian 12
Adrian 54, Tri-Valley 21
Aberdeen 46, Sturgis 27
RC Central 38, Aberdeen 33
Redfield 40, Mobridge-Pollock 23
H.S. Gymnastics
Deuel 139.500, Hendricks-RTR 134.350
H.S. Boy’s Hockey
Luverne 8, Redwood Valley 2
Windom 6, Worthington/Fulda 1
H.S. Girl’s Hockey
Worthington/Fulda 4, Windom 0
H.S. Boy’s Basketball
Marshall 58, Worthington 42
Pipestone 71, Windom 68
Southwest Minnesota Christian 83, Edgerton 32
H.S. Girl’s Basketball
Dawson-Boyd 46, Renville County West 23
Jackson County Central 62, Redwood Valley 60
Jordan 94, Worthington 61
Marshall 62, St. Peter 58
Pipestone 70, Windom 36
Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Luverne 57
Yellow Medicine East 80, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72