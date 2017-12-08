Scoreboard Thursday, December 7th

Scores For Thursday, December 7, 2017
Zach Borg
H.S. Wrestling
Canton 74, Tri-Valley 6

Canton 62, Adrian 12

Adrian 54, Tri-Valley 21

Aberdeen 46, Sturgis 27

RC Central 38, Aberdeen 33

Redfield 40, Mobridge-Pollock 23

H.S. Gymnastics
Deuel 139.500, Hendricks-RTR 134.350

H.S. Boy’s Hockey
Luverne 8, Redwood Valley 2

Windom 6, Worthington/Fulda 1

H.S. Girl’s Hockey
Worthington/Fulda 4, Windom 0

H.S. Boy’s Basketball
Marshall 58, Worthington 42

Pipestone 71, Windom 68

Southwest Minnesota Christian 83, Edgerton 32

H.S. Girl’s Basketball
Dawson-Boyd 46, Renville County West 23

Jackson County Central 62, Redwood Valley 60

Jordan 94, Worthington 61

Marshall 62, St. Peter 58

Pipestone 70, Windom 36

Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Luverne 57

Yellow Medicine East 80, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72

