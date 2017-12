Second Ranked Lincoln Boys Top Brandon Valley

Patriots Pick Up 70-62 Road Win To Open Season

BRANDON, S.D. — The Lincoln Patriots had five players score in double figures led Diang Gatlauk’s 19 points, helping the second ranked Pats win 70-62 in their season opener at Brandon Valley on Friday night. Brandon Valley’s Evan Talcott led all scorers with 25 points in a losing effort.

