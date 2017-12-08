BevBuckle: Sioux Falls Business Goes Viral

Out of the blue, one Sioux Falls company went viral.

“I mean, it’s just been a whirlwind,” said Heidi Hall, Director of Business Development. “Literally, I don’t think any of us have really been sleeping at all like we have just been up and filling orders and just going like crazy.”

Meet the BevBuckle: the world’s first retractable belt buckle that can hold your drink for you.

A Sioux Falls company originally went online to buy one but then thought: why just buy one when you can buy the whole company?

“A few months ago, Viral Thread had taken some buckles and said they were gonna create this video,” said Hall. “They didn’t tell us when they were going to post it.”

Thursday, December 7th, was that day. While the internet was ready, this Sioux Falls company of less than 300 people had no idea what was coming.

“The past 24 hours hours have been absolutely insane,” said Hall.

The online video has already reached 50 million views around the world, all in less than 24 hours. It’s been an all-hands-on-deck operation, as the company says they’re currently receiving about 300 orders a minute.

“I honestly can’t even tell you or describe to you right now,” said Hall. “My mind is just going a million miles a minute and we are literally just living second by second right now.”

So while you’re relaxing and enjoying a can or bottle of your favorite beverage hands-free, the environment in the office isn’t exactly relaxing for now.

The BevBuckle is made of zinc and is made by hand in North Hollywood, California. It costs just under $25 before tax.