Small Business Spotlight: Carrie Ann’s Boutique

HARRISBURG, S.D. – A boutique owner in Harrisburg jumped at the chance to grab a unique storefront and her customers say it’s a genius location. You can find Carrie Ann’s boutique right next-door to an indoor trampoline park.

Carrie Ann Bell first opened her boutique online but when a space became available alongside “Air Madness” in Harrisburg, with indoor access across the hall, she jumped at the opportunity. Busy moms who now bring their kids in to jump often sneak over to shop.

“We’re busy with our kids we’re off to activities, church, volunteering, and just being a wife and a mom and you just don’t get enough time n the day, so this provides the opportunity kids go over, have a blast, they’re supervised, having fun, and moms get to sneak in and do a little shopping for themselves,” says Carrie.

She says given the rapid growth in Harrisburg, she feels lucky to have snagged the space and to be a part of the area’s expansion.