South Dakota To Assist Workers Laid Off From Plant

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Department of Labor is beginning efforts to find new jobs for the nearly 410 people who will be unemployed after a fiber glass company closes its plant in the northeast part of the state early next year.

Molded Fiber Glass announced Wednesday it’ll close its Aberdeen plant no later than Feb. 15.

The state Labor Department will help laid-off employees find new jobs with comparable pay and benefits. Department staff will train company officials to register employees on the state job search system.

Labor Department official Dan Thielsen says the goal is to keep as many workers in the Aberdeen area as possible.

Thielsen says the company will likely have a job fair for outgoing employees in January.