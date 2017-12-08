South Dakota State Men Rout Concordia

Six In Double Figures To Lead Jacks To 103-67 Win

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Six Jackrabbits scored in double figures as South Dakota State cruised to a 103-67 win over Concordia (Neb.) Friday night at Frost Arena

Playing in front of 2,105 fans at home, SDSU (8-4) snapped a two-game skid with the dominant victory, shooting 54.4 percent as a team with a 17-for-30 effort beyond the arc. The Jackrabbits have now made 15 or more 3-pointers in three games this year.

David Jenkins Jr. led all scorers with 19 points, hitting four treys while going 5-for-5 at the charity stripe. He now has four 20-point games in his career.

Skyler Flatten was close behind with a career-high 18 points of his own, tallying three dunks for the evening to go with four 3-pointers.

Mike Daum had 16 points and a team-high five rebounds and Ian Theisen added 15 points with three 3-pointers and four boards.

Reed Tellinghuisen had four assists to go with 14 points, and Tevin King posted 12 points, two 3-pointers, five assists (even with Brandon Key for the team-lead) and five steals, one swipe shy of his career-best.

The Jackrabbits forced 20 Bulldog turnovers and took advantage of the miscues, outscoring Concordia by 31 in points off of turnovers.

Even at five through the opening three minutes of action, State gained separation with a burst of seven unanswered and never looked back, pushing the lead to double figures just past the under-12 media.

Up by 14 (35-21) with seven minutes to go in the half, a pair of Tellinghuisen free throws sparked the Jackrabbits on their third 7-0 run of the night to push the advantage over 20, doubling up the Bulldogs, 42-21, on a Flatten 3-pointer near the five-minute mark.

The Jacks carried a 50-29 lead into the half, thanks to a 59.4 percent shooting effort and seven 3-pointers in the opening frame.

Concordia cut it to 18 (57-39) early in the second, but a Daum 3-pointer at 15:14 opened an 18-2 run over the next three minutes that squashed any Bulldog comeback hopes.

Ahead 75-41 at that point, State continued to push and broke the 100-point barrier on a 3-pointer from Theisen with 2:49 to play.

Game Notes

This was the first-ever meeting between SDSU and Concordia (Neb.).

South Dakota State scored 100 points in a game for the first time since Feb. 28, 2013 when the Jacks defeated Omaha, 100-82. SDSU is now 90-5 all-time when scoring 100 or more.

Six Jackrabbits reached double figures in a game for the first time since Feb. 28, 2013 at Omaha.

South Dakota State scored 50 or more points in the first half for the third time in the last four games.

SDSU forced 20 turnovers for the first time since Dec. 3, 2016 against UMKC.

Over last three games, Tevin King has 39 points, 14 rebounds, 10 steals and 16 assists with just three turnovers.

Reed Tellinghuisen moved into 26th on the Jackrabbits’ career scoring list with 1,159 points. He passed Tom Rops (1992-96; 1,147) and is now four shy of joining the top 25.

David Jenkins Jr. has 164 points through 12 career games. He is on pace to challenge Mike Daum’s freshman scoring record of 518, set in 2015-16. Through 12 games that year, Daum had 143 points.

Up Next

South Dakota State hosts regional rival North Dakota next Tuesday. The future Summit League foes tip off at 7 p.m. from Frost Arena.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics