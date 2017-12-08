Student Facing Expulsion In School Knife Attack

EDGEMONT, S.D. (AP) – An Edgemont high school student faces expulsion after cutting another teen in the neck with a utility knife.

Edgemont School District Superintendent Dave Cortney says the wounded student was treated and released at the hospital and has returned to school. Cortney says the attack earlier this week happened in art class where utility knives were being used.

The Rapid City Journal says the school was locked down after the attack.

The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.