2 Sunflower Seed Competitors In Spitting Match Over Slogans

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Two sunflower seed competitors in the Dakotas are accusing each other of false advertising.

Wahpeton, North Dakota-based Giant Snacks, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Mound City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products, Inc. last month. It alleges that Wild Dutchman is misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its products. Wild Dutchman’s packaging has a statement that reads “Half the salt. All the flavor.”

Wild Dutchman says it’s not the company that’s making bogus claims. It has filed a countersuit criticizing Giant Snacks for saying it’s the “only U.S. company to work directly with our own farmers and fields to ensure you are receiving GREAT GIANTS seeds in every bag.”

Each company wants the other to drop packaging claims and pay the other damages to be determined by the court.