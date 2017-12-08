U.S. Marshals Arrest Yankton Man For Allegedly Distributing Fentanyl

KDLT Newsroom
YANKTON, S.D. – A Yankton man accused of dealing dangerous opioids was arrested earlier this week.

Cory Poelstra was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday at a home in Yankton. He’s charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. The U.S. Marshal’s office says the drug he allegedly conspired to sell contained fentanyl and other opiates.

When Poelstra was arrested, authorities also seized suspected drugs, paraphernalia and cash.

