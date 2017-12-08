World War II Marine From Aberdeen Buried At Arlington

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – The military says the remains of a World War II Marine from Aberdeen will be buried with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C.

A burial for Marine Corps Private Archie Newell is to take place Friday. Remains of the serviceman killed in November 1943 were identified after they were disinterred by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency from the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu last year.

The 22-year-old Newell was among the Marines who landed against Japanese resistance on the small island of Bertio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. Newell was killed on the first day of the battle that killed about 1,000 Marines and sailors.

To identify Newell’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis.