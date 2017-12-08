Youngstown Rallies Past Stampede

Herd Fall 5-3

Sioux Falls, SD—Two bad bounces in the third period were the difference as the Youngstown Phantoms ended the Stampede’s four-game home winning streak with a 5-3 victory Friday night before 5,643 fans at the PREMIER Center. Tied 3-3 in the third, a turnover led to a breakaway goal for the Phantoms (11-5-3) who held on to the lead and earned their sixth straight victory. Adam Dawe scored twice in the game for the Herd while Mikhail Berdin stopped 25 of 28 shots in goal while Jaxon Stauber stopped 9 of 11 in relief. The Stampede are now 10-6-5 on the season, but have still earned a point in 9 of their last 11 games.

The Phantoms grabbed the first goal of the game at 9:27 when Matthew Thomson wristed a shot past the glove side of Mikhail Berdin for a 1-0 lead. The lead wouldn’t last long as the Stampede responded just over a minute later when Adam Dawe took the puck from behind the Youngstown net and skated in front of the goal and backhanded the puck softly past Phantoms goaltender Wouter Peeters to tie the game 1-1. Sioux Falls took the lead at 15:54 when Lucas Breault picked up a loose puck in front of the Phantoms goal and into the back of the net for a 2-1 advantage. Youngstown outshot the Stampede 17-14 in the period.

It remained that way through half of the second period before things got a little crazy. It started with Julian Kislin’s goal at 11:48 to tie the game and followed by a Phantoms power play goal at 12:31 from Tommy Parrottino who took the puck in the slot and wristed a shot past Berdin for a one-goal edge. Things turned physical after that and resulted in Mikhail Berdin receiving a five-minute major for spearing and a game misconduct sending him to the showers early. The Phantoms would go on to get charged with four penalties of their own and it finally resulted in a 4-on-3 power play which the Stampede would cash in on a goal from Adam Dawe at 17:29. Youngstown outshot 12-5 in the period.

It was a back-and-forth third period as tempers calmed, but neither team could find the back of the net. The Stampede were awarded a power play with just under five minutes left in regulation with a chance to take the lead, but an unfortunate bonce led to another shorthanded goal against for the Stampede. The Herd mishandled the puck at the Phantoms at the blue line and it bounced onto the stick of Tommy Parrottino who skated in on a breakaway and scored on a wrist shot to make it a 4-3 lead for the Phantoms. The Herd still had a chance to tie the game, but Youngstown pulled away for good at 18:06 when Chase Gresock’s pass deflected off two sticks and right onto the tap in front of the net to Matthew Barry who quickly wristed the shot past glove of Stauber for a 5-3 lead and seal the victory.

The Stampede face the Phantoms again on Saturday night for Military Appreciation Night, presented by South Dakota Army National Guard. Be sure to be in your seats by 7 PM for a special pre-game ceremony. The Stampede will be wearing special Military themed jerseys that will be given away through a LIVE auction after the game and benefit Warriors Never Give Up. Tickets are still available through the KELOLAND Box Office and Ticketmaster.

-Recap Courtesy Sioux Falls Stampede