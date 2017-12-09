Augie Grapplers Beat Northwestern As Part Of 3-1 Day At Duals

Vikings Beat Red Raiders 35-6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana wrestling team turned in a solid day, as the Vikings hosted four duals at the Augustana Duals. Even with the Vikings being open at 133 pounds during the Augie Duals, Augustana went on to take three out of the four duals at the Elmen Center on Saturday.

Augustana kicked off the duals with a 26-15 win over regional opponent Drury. Besides being open at 133 pounds, the Vikings went on to win the other nine matches in duals against Northwestern (Iowa) (35-6) and Morningside (37-6). Augustana fell in the final dual to No. 23 Nebraska-Kearney, 28-12.

The Vikings were led by senior Oscar Ramirez Jr. who went 4-0 on the day with two decisions, a major decision and a forfeit victory at 149 pounds. The Vikings also went unbeaten at the 157 and 165 pound weight classes. Bailey Neises (2-0) and Bruce Lemon Jr. (2-0) ran the table at 157 and Regan Bye (2-0), Ben Kelvington (1-0 at 165, 1-0 at 184) and Mitch Rechtzigel (1-0) held down the fort at 165.

Augustana 26, Drury 15

The Vikings started the Augustana Duals by taking down Drury, 26-15. Ethan Cota started the dual off with a second period tech fall at 125 pounds. After taking forfeiting at 133, the Vikings reeled off four straight wins, highlighted by Oscar Ramirez Jr.’s major decision at 149.

After falling at 174 and 184, the Vikings concluded the dual with a tech fall by Clayton Wahlstrom at 197 and a decision at 285 by Lane Lettau.

Augustana 35, Northwestern (Iowa) 6

The only match Augustana would drop to Northwestern (Iowa), would be a forfeit at 133 as the Vikings defeated the Red Raiders, 35-6. Cota again kicked off the match with a bonus point victory with a major decision at 125 pounds.

Austin Jordan (141), Mitch Rechtzigel (165), Lukas Poloncic (174) and Clayton Wahlstrom also notched major decisions against the Red Raiders. Luke Nohns (285) picked up Augustana’s first fall on the day.

Augustana 37, Morningside 6

For the second straight match, the Vikings would only drop a forfeit at 133 in their victory over Morningside, 37-6. Cota (125), Jordan (141) and Ramirez Jr. (149) started the dual off with decision victories.

After that the Vikings turned it up at the middle weights, reeling off five straight bonus point wins, including a string of three straight tech falls by Ben Kelvington (165), Poloncic (174) and Hunter Haman (184).

Nebraska-Kearney 28, Augustana 12

Augustana capped off the day by falling to No. 23 Nebraska-Kearney, 28-12, with the Vikings going open at 133 and 184 pounds. Ramirez Jr. picked up a forfeit win at 149 to cap off a four win day and Bailey Neises (157) and Regan Bye (165) earned decisions for the Viking victories for the dual.

Next Up

Next weekend the Vikings travel to Indianapolis, Ind. for the Midwest Classic on Dec. 16-17. The opponents and times for Augustana’s matches are TBA.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics