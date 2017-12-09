Augie Women Pull Away From Mary To Remain Perfect

Vikings Rally To Win 77-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It didn’t come easy, but the Augustana women’s basketball team overcame a slow start on Saturday evening to capture a 77-62 win over U-Mary at the Sioux Falls Arena.

The win keeps the Vikings perfect on the season with a 9-0 record overall and a 5-0 mark in Northern Sun play, while the loss drops the Marauders to 4-7 overall and to 0-5 in NSIC play.

Augustana’s 9-0 start to the season ties their best start since the Vikings started 9-0 in 2012-13.

Augustana fell into an early 7-2 hole, and trailed 24-14 after the first quarter, but the Vikings opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run to tie the game, and after a back-and-forth second quarter, trailed 35-34 at the half.

The Vikings scored the first five points of the second half to take a 39-35 lead and even though the Marauders tied the game at 41-all less than four minutes into the quarter, they never retook the lead for the remainder of the contest.

Up three after three at 50-47, Augie opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run, and then added a 7-0 spurt later in the quarter to salt away the win.

Both Presley and Logan O’Farrell led the way for the Vikings with 16 points each, with Presley adding 10 rebounds to complete the game’s only double-double. Shelby Selland rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Vikings with 13 points.

Gabbie Bohl did most of the damage for the Marauders, she finished with a game-high 30 points in the loss, with teammate Cassie Askvig pulling down a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Vikings get a bit of a break before returning to action on Tuesday, Dec. 19, when they host the Wayne State Wildcats in the front end of a doubleheader at the Sioux Falls Arena. The Vikings won the first meeting of the season in Wayne, Neb., an 83-78 overtime game.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics