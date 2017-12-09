Augie’s Long Distance Barrage Buries Mary

Viking Men Win 114-81

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Nine different Vikings hit at least one 3-pointer, as Augustana hit 22 triples for the game, which sets a new single-game record. Couple that with a pair of double-digit first half runs and the Augustana men’s basketball team cruised to a comfortable 114-81 win over U-Mary on Saturday night at the Sioux Falls Arena.

The win boosts the Vikings to 7-4 on the season overall, and to 2-3 in the NSIC, while the Marauders fall to 2-7 overall and remain winless in the conference at 0-5.

Down 8-6 early, the Vikings, namely John Warren, erupted for a 16-0 run, the first 14 coming from Warren, and capped by an Marcus Asmus jumper in the lane that gave Augustana a 22-8 lead with 13 minutes, 18 seconds remaining on the first half clock.

About eight minutes later, Augustana tacked on 12-0 run, thanks to a pair of triples from Steven Schaefer and one each from Jordan Spencer and Jameson Bryan to boost the lead to 51-27, but the Marauders scored the final eight points of the half to cut the deficit to 51-35 at halftime.

U-Mary scored the first two points of the second half to extend its run to 10-0, but that only cut the lead to 51-37, and Augie scored the next five points to push the lead back to 19 points, and then added an 8-0 run for good measure later on to extend the lead to 72-45 on an Adam Dykman dunk to seal the victory.

All 14 Vikings to suit up scored in the game, led by Warren’s season-high 29, which includes six 3-pointers. Schaefer added 17 points, with five triples, Spencer 14 points with four treys and Dykman with 13 points, one of them a 3-pointer. Asmus finished with seven points, but added a game- and career-high 12 rebounds and dished out a game- and career-high 6 assists.

Keith Hunter led the visitors with 17 points, with Jaylan White adding 15, Matthew Kreklow 12 and Trevor Zacher 10 points in the loss.

The Vikings get a 10-day break before returning to the Arena to host Wayne State on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. The Wildcats won the first meeting of the season, 80-75, on Nov. 20, in Wayne, Neb.

NOTES: Saturday’s game marked the 2,152nd game in program history … Augustana leads the all-time series with U-Mary, 13-5 … the Vikings scored at least 50 points in a half for the third and fourth time this season, but for the first time in the first half (62 on Nov. 22 vs. Doane, 50 on Dec. 1, at Concordia-St. Paul, both in the second half) … Augustana improves to 6-1 this season when leading at the half … The Vikings scored at least 100 points for the second time this season (111 vs. Doane, Nov. 22) … Warren scored at least 20 points in a game for the second night in a row, for the third time this season and for the fifth time in his career … Warren (6), Schaefer (5), Spencer (4), Matt Cartwright (2), Dykman (1), Bryan (1), Alex Van Gerrevink (1), Braeden Myers (1) and Osaheni Amadasu (1) all combined to set the 3-point record

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics