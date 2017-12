Clark/Willow Lake Upends 4th Ranked Sioux Valley

Cyclones Notch 73-58 Win In Volga

VOLGA, S.D. — The Clark/Willow Lake Cyclones opened the season with a 73-58 win at 4th ranked Sioux Valley on Saturday evening in boy’s high school basketball action. Jacob Prouty led the Cyclones with 29 points and both Micah Burke and Ntai Stevens each added 18. Trevor Olson’s 24 led the way for the Cossacks.

