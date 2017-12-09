Gingerbread House Live to Raise Money for New Technology Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-If you and your family are looking for something to do this weekend. A Sioux Falls high school is hosting a fun Gingerbread House Live.

The fundraiser is hosted by the parents of New Technology High School to raise money for the graduating class of 2018. Kids can go around and pick candies from the house’s decor. Along with enjoying hot cocoa and craft projects. The parent’s hope to raise around 500 dollars, tickets are 3 dollars. Organizers say they are grateful for the support they have received.

“It’s just fun to see different students from the school New Tech and community schools. I just think it’s really neat,” says organizer Jennifer Noble. “I like seeing the kids out and kind of brings the Christmas spirit to my heart too,”

The fundraiser would pay for around 500 students to visit Omaha Nebraska. The event is continuing tomorrow. Doors open starting at 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The house is located at 1917 South Grinnell Avenue Sioux Falls.