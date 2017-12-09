Motorcyclists Deliver Toys To Children In Need

About 70 children with special needs have a new toy tonight, thanks to some motorcyclists looking to make a difference this holiday season.

Throughout the year, motorcycle rights organization “a brotherhood of awareness training & education” or ABATE, has been fundraising to buy holiday presents for children in need.

On Saturday, 21 motorcyclists personally delivered the gifts to Lifescape.

This is the 32nd year in a row the motorcyclists have been giving.

“Actually, the most rewarding part is after last year’s toy run my daughter said, ‘I want to come here more than just at Christmas,’” said Dawn Hieb, the toy run coordinator. “So, we did volunteer training and now we come four hours a month and that was really cool to hear out of a 10-year-old.”

The organization collected wish lists from the children to make sure they received a holiday gift from their list. Even Santa made an appearance.