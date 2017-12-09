Scoreboard Saturday, December 9th

Scores For Saturday, December 9, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9TH, 2017

USHL
Stampede 4, Youngstown 3 (*Final in OT)

College Football
FCS Quarterfinals @ Brookings, S.D.
SDSU 56, New Hampshire 14

Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 114, Mary 81

Northern State 76, Crookston 64

Sioux Falls 91, Duluth 66

SMSU 82, St. Cloud State 59

Northwestern 111, Dakota State 74

Doane 72, Mount Marty 59

Dakota Wesleyan 86, Hastings 63

Dordt 80, Midland 62

Presentation 79, Bellevue 73

Women’s College Basketball
USD 66, CSU-Bakersfield 50

SDSU 74, Bowling Green 46

Augustana 77, Mary 62

Duluth 69, Sioux Falls 51

Northern State 75, Crookston 50

St. Cloud State 76, SMSU 68

Doane 63, Mount Marty 60

Hastings 63, Dakota Wesleyan 54

Northwestern 75, Saint Mary 61

Midland 89, Dordt 84

Presentation 66, Bellevue 50

College Wrestling
Augustana 35, Northwestern 6

Augustana 37, Morningside 6

Augustana 26, Drury 15

UN-Kearny 28, Augustana 12

Northwestern 25, Drury 6

SMSU 24, Morningside 15

SMSU 19, Northwestern 18

UN-Kearney 34, SMSU 3

SMSU 38, Drury 3

HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL   

Aberdeen Christian 68, James Valley Christian 65

 

Baltic 66, Deubrook 41

 

Clark/Willow Lake 73, Sioux Valley 58

 

Crazy Horse 59, Wakpala 23

 

Crow Creek 76, Little Wound 47

 

Douglas 76, Alliance, Neb. 43

 

Dupree 42, New Underwood 36

 

Eureka/Bowdle 62, McIntosh 27

 

Freeman Academy/Marion 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

 

Groton Area 67, Leola/Frederick 41

 

Huron 46, Mitchell 32

 

Kadoka Area 49, Faith 45

 

Lead-Deadwood 52, Harding County 47

 

Madison 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 35

 

McLaughlin 73, Lemmon 37

 

Menno 44, Tripp-Delmont 35

 

Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Flandreau Indian 56

 

Parker 51, McCook Central/Montrose 40

 

Platte-Geddes 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60

 

Ponca, Neb. 71, Irene-Wakonda 25

 

Rapid City Christian 54, Philip 43

 

Rapid City Stevens 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62

 

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 39

 

Sioux Falls Christian 86, West Central

 

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 76, Spearfish 39

 

Sioux Falls Washington 60, St. Thomas More 33

 

Timber Lake 58, Lemmon 41

 

Todd County 76, Bennett County 54

 

Wall 75, Edgemont 35

 

Warner 53, Webster 42

 

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 70, Alcester-Hudson 41

 

Gillette Invitational

Newcastle, Wyo. 67, Custer 57

 

Gillette Invitational

Rapid City Central 70, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 37

 

Linton-HMB Shootout

Herreid/Selby Area 74, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, N.D. 38

Jackson County Central 67, St. Peter 59

 

Marshall 65, Fairmont 42

 

Southwest Minnesota Christian 71, Windom 65

 

Waseca 80, Pipestone 60

 

Worthington 80, St. James Area 64

HS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL   

Bison JV 57, Newell 31

 

Crow Creek 73, Little Wound 61

 

Custer 64, Newcastle, Wyo. 34

 

Dakota Valley 78, Gayville-Volin 31

 

Deubrook 52, Baltic 37

 

Douglas 50, Alliance, Neb. 37

 

Elk Point-Jefferson 57, Madison 42

 

Faith 83, Kadoka Area 50

 

Freeman Academy/Marion 45, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17

 

Garretson 66, Chester 54

 

Groton Area 53, Leola/Frederick 35

 

Hanson 61, Ethan 40

 

Highmore-Harrold 42, Jones County 38

 

Irene-Wakonda 50, Ponca, Neb. 47

 

James Valley Christian 51, Aberdeen Christian 32

 

Langford 47, Edmunds Central 45, OT

 

Lead-Deadwood 44, Harding County 18

 

Lyman 44, Potter County 40

 

McIntosh 64, Eureka/Bowdle 41

 

Menno 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, OT

 

Mitchell 62, Huron 46

 

New Underwood 55, Dupree 35

 

Omaha Nation, Neb. 71, Flandreau Indian 44

 

Philip 55, Rapid City Christian 25

 

Platte-Geddes 40, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38

 

Rapid City Stevens 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35

 

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 51

 

Santee, Neb. 74, Marty Indian 70

 

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Spearfish 31

 

St. Thomas More 55, Sioux Falls Washington 44

 

Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 45

 

Todd County 78, Bennett County 29

 

Wall 49, Edgemont 32

 

Warner 54, Webster 23

 

West Central 60, Sioux Falls Christian 47

 

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 56, Alcester-Hudson 28

 

Gillette Invitational

Bismarck Century, N.D. 55, Rapid City Central 34

Marshall 64, Worthington 58

H.S. Boy’s Hockey
Luverne 6, Waseca 0

Marshall/Lakeview HBK 5, Hutchinson 3

H.S. Girl’s Hockey
Waseca 4, Luverne 3

 

