Scoreboard Saturday, December 9th
USHL
Stampede 4, Youngstown 3 (*Final in OT)
College Football
FCS Quarterfinals @ Brookings, S.D.
SDSU 56, New Hampshire 14
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 114, Mary 81
Northern State 76, Crookston 64
Sioux Falls 91, Duluth 66
SMSU 82, St. Cloud State 59
Northwestern 111, Dakota State 74
Doane 72, Mount Marty 59
Dakota Wesleyan 86, Hastings 63
Dordt 80, Midland 62
Presentation 79, Bellevue 73
Women’s College Basketball
USD 66, CSU-Bakersfield 50
SDSU 74, Bowling Green 46
Augustana 77, Mary 62
Duluth 69, Sioux Falls 51
Northern State 75, Crookston 50
St. Cloud State 76, SMSU 68
Doane 63, Mount Marty 60
Hastings 63, Dakota Wesleyan 54
Northwestern 75, Saint Mary 61
Midland 89, Dordt 84
Presentation 66, Bellevue 50
College Wrestling
Augustana 35, Northwestern 6
Augustana 37, Morningside 6
Augustana 26, Drury 15
UN-Kearny 28, Augustana 12
Northwestern 25, Drury 6
SMSU 24, Morningside 15
SMSU 19, Northwestern 18
UN-Kearney 34, SMSU 3
SMSU 38, Drury 3
HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 68, James Valley Christian 65
Baltic 66, Deubrook 41
Clark/Willow Lake 73, Sioux Valley 58
Crazy Horse 59, Wakpala 23
Crow Creek 76, Little Wound 47
Douglas 76, Alliance, Neb. 43
Dupree 42, New Underwood 36
Eureka/Bowdle 62, McIntosh 27
Freeman Academy/Marion 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Groton Area 67, Leola/Frederick 41
Huron 46, Mitchell 32
Kadoka Area 49, Faith 45
Lead-Deadwood 52, Harding County 47
Madison 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 35
McLaughlin 73, Lemmon 37
Menno 44, Tripp-Delmont 35
Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Flandreau Indian 56
Parker 51, McCook Central/Montrose 40
Platte-Geddes 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60
Ponca, Neb. 71, Irene-Wakonda 25
Rapid City Christian 54, Philip 43
Rapid City Stevens 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 78, Sunshine Bible Academy 39
Sioux Falls Christian 86, West Central
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 76, Spearfish 39
Sioux Falls Washington 60, St. Thomas More 33
Timber Lake 58, Lemmon 41
Todd County 76, Bennett County 54
Wall 75, Edgemont 35
Warner 53, Webster 42
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 70, Alcester-Hudson 41
Gillette Invitational
Newcastle, Wyo. 67, Custer 57
Gillette Invitational
Rapid City Central 70, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 37
Linton-HMB Shootout
Herreid/Selby Area 74, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, N.D. 38
Jackson County Central 67, St. Peter 59
Marshall 65, Fairmont 42
Southwest Minnesota Christian 71, Windom 65
Waseca 80, Pipestone 60
Worthington 80, St. James Area 64
HS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bison JV 57, Newell 31
Crow Creek 73, Little Wound 61
Custer 64, Newcastle, Wyo. 34
Dakota Valley 78, Gayville-Volin 31
Deubrook 52, Baltic 37
Douglas 50, Alliance, Neb. 37
Elk Point-Jefferson 57, Madison 42
Faith 83, Kadoka Area 50
Freeman Academy/Marion 45, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17
Garretson 66, Chester 54
Groton Area 53, Leola/Frederick 35
Hanson 61, Ethan 40
Highmore-Harrold 42, Jones County 38
Irene-Wakonda 50, Ponca, Neb. 47
James Valley Christian 51, Aberdeen Christian 32
Langford 47, Edmunds Central 45, OT
Lead-Deadwood 44, Harding County 18
Lyman 44, Potter County 40
McIntosh 64, Eureka/Bowdle 41
Menno 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, OT
Mitchell 62, Huron 46
New Underwood 55, Dupree 35
Omaha Nation, Neb. 71, Flandreau Indian 44
Philip 55, Rapid City Christian 25
Platte-Geddes 40, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Rapid City Stevens 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 51
Santee, Neb. 74, Marty Indian 70
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Spearfish 31
St. Thomas More 55, Sioux Falls Washington 44
Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 45
Todd County 78, Bennett County 29
Wall 49, Edgemont 32
Warner 54, Webster 23
West Central 60, Sioux Falls Christian 47
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 56, Alcester-Hudson 28
Gillette Invitational
Bismarck Century, N.D. 55, Rapid City Central 34
Marshall 64, Worthington 58
H.S. Boy’s Hockey
Luverne 6, Waseca 0
Marshall/Lakeview HBK 5, Hutchinson 3
H.S. Girl’s Hockey
Waseca 4, Luverne 3