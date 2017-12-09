SDSU Women Bowl Over Bowling Green

Jacks End Homestand With

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Junior Macy Miller scored a game-high 22 points and snared a game-high nine rebounds to lead the South Dakota State women’s basketball team to a 76-44 nonconference win Saturday night before 1,771 fans at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits, who improved to 8-2, also got 11 points from junior Madison Guebert. All 10 Jackrabbits scored in the contest and SDSU outrebounded Bowling Green, 52-30.

Bowling Green, which saw a three-game road win streak snapped, is now 7-2. Andrea Cecil led the Falcons with seven points.

After a slow start that saw the game tied 2-2 for the first four minutes, State went on a 12-2 run for a 14-4 lead when sophomore Tagyn Larson sank two free throws with 2:44 to play in the first quarter. The Falcons answered with a 7-4 run to close the quarter trailing 18-11.

Bowling Green’s Sydney Lambert sank a 3-point field goal to open the second quarter scoring but the Jacks responded with another 12-2 run for a 30-16 lead when senior Alexis Alexander scored inside after grabbing an offensive rebound at 5:09.

Miller later scored five-straight points to push the lead to 23, 41-18, with 1:42 to play in the half. The Jacks led 43-21 at the break behind Miller’s 14 points.

South Dakota State only allowed nine points in the third quarter-the seventh time this season the Jacks have allowed fewer than 10 points in a quarter-as State built a 62-30 lead.

Turning Point

The Jackrabbits’ second 12-2 run of the contest gave State a 30-16 lead in the second quarter. A 12-4 run in the third quarter gave State a 55-25 lead with 2:26 to play.

Notes

SDSU had seven players make a 3-point field goal Saturday. State also had seven players make a 3-pointer against George Washington.

Bowling Green’s 44 points are the fewest allowed this season by SDSU, which has allowed 48-or-fewer points now three times.

Bowling Green shot 25.8 percent, 16 of 62. The 16 field goals are the fewest allowed by State. The 25.8 percent shooting is also the lowest mark by an opponent this season.

Miller’s 22 points tonight give her 1,284 points. She is now 21st On the SDSU career scoring list and needs 51 points to pass Pat Dobratz (1970-73) for 20 th .

. Ellie Thompson moved into 34th in career scoring with her nine points this evening. She now has 1,050 for her career.

Madison Guebert’s 11 points tonight give her 985 career points, 15 shy of 1,000 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to action Dec. 15 when it plays at Creighton at 4 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics