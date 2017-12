Sioux Falls Christian Charges Past West Central

3rd Ranked Chargers Win 86-32

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The 3rd ranked Sioux Falls Christian boy’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on the young season with an 86-32 win over West Central on Saturday night in Sioux Falls. Five Chargers were in double figures led by Mitchell Goodbarry’s 17 points while West Central’s Jackson Miller led all scorers with 18.

