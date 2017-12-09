Stampede Bust Phantoms In Overtime

Sioux Falls Wins 4-3

Sioux Falls, SD—Kevin Conley’s power play goal 2:51 into overtime lifted the Stampede to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Youngstown Phantoms in front of 10,036 fans at the PREMIER Center Saturday night. The largest crowd of the season witnessed a solid performance from the Herd who improved to 11-6-5 on the season and in third place in the Western Conference. Matt Quercia and Kirill Panyukov tallied a goal and an assist in the game while Jaxson Stauber earned his second win of the season with 30 saves between the pipes.

After a scoreless first period in which Youngstown outshot the Stampede 11-5, the Stampede begin the period with 4:37 of power play time after a major penalty assessed to the Phantoms Matthew Thomason towards the end of the first. Sioux Falls couldn’t convert, but moments after it expired the Herd cashed in. Corson Green took a shot from the point that was deflected by Kirill Panyukov in front of the net and right past Phantoms goaltender Wouter Peeters to give Sioux Falls a 1-0 lead. It stayed that way for most of the period, until Youngstown finally found a way past Stampede goaltender Jaxson Stauber. Tommy Parrottino and Michael Joyaux teamed up for a blast that was tipped in front of the net by Mike Regush and found its way through the pads of Nelson to make it a 1-1 game. It looked like that was how it would end heading into the third, but the Stampede got a huge goal with just nine seconds remaining in the period when Jaxon Nelson’s blast from the left point was tipped by Matthew Quercia in front of the Youngstown net and over the goal line for a 2-1 advantage. The Stampede outshot the Phantoms 10-9 in the period.

Sioux Falls added to their lead 5:29 into the third period when they struck on the power play. Adam Dawe took the puck in front of the Phantoms net and fell onto this knees, but was able to send a pass into the right circle for Reid Stefanson who slapped a shot through traffic and back into the net for a 3-1 advantage. Youngstown got back into the game and pulled within a goal at 8:27 when Julian Kislin sent a shot past Stauber. The Herd still led by a goal late in the game, but a penalty put the Phantoms on the power play and they would cash in. Max Ellis took a pass from Matthew Barry inside the right circle and wristed a shot that just got over the outstretched glove of Stauber and into the net to tie the game and force overtime.

Neither team could score in the first 90 seconds, but the Herd were awarded a power play and they would make sure to not waste the opportunity. AJ Villella sent a perfect pass into the right circle for Kevin Conley who quickly one-timed the pass past a sliding Peeters and into the net to send all 10,036 fans home happy. It marked the first overtime win in four chances for the Herd who have now earned at least a point in 10 of their last 12 games.

The Phantoms outshot the Herd 33-28 and went 2-for-6 on the power play while the Herd 2-for-7.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede