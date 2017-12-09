This Time The Coyote Beats The Roadrunner

USD Women Beat Bakersfield 66-50

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota sophomore guard Madison McKeever paced the Coyotes with 17 points in a 66-50 victory over CSU Bakersfield inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.

“We did a great job on the defensive end for the entire game today,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “CSU Bakersfield is an athletic team that requires you to stay focused for the duration of the shot clock. The other area I was happy with today was our ability to make offensive adjustments in the second half.”

The Coyotes (6-4) jumped out to an early 18-2 lead with the help of six steals. McKeever and junior guard Jaycee Bradley set the tone from the start by draining 3-pointers on USD’s first two possessions. The Roadrunners (3-6) were 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) from the field in the first quarter.

South Dakota continued to draw out the lead, extending it to 47-18 by midway through the third quarter. Roadrunner forward Aja Williams scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half, and CSU Bakersfield made 16 second-half free throws to close the gap to 13 with a minute to play. The Coyotes finished it off to win 66-50.

McKeever was 6-of-9 from the field with three steals and a pair of assists.

“Madison made some good decisions on when to attack versus when to penetrate and kick,” said Plitzuweit. “She really made some things happen for our offense. The way she was playing, some of it stemmed from how she was defending, by getting a steal and getting to the rim in transition.”

Joining McKeever in double-figures was junior guard Allison Arens with 13 points and freshman guard Chloe Lamb with 12 points. Lamb reached double figures by scoring four points in the final minute, tallying her first career double-digit game.

Senior guard Jasmine Trimboli’s stat line included nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and no turnovers.

Williams was the only Roadrunner to reach double figures. She also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds with six offensive boards. Guard Jazmine Johnson and guard Kate Tokuhara each had nine points.

CSU Bakersfield leads the Western Athletic Conference in scoring defense this season, allowing opponents just 56.4 points per game headed into today’s match up.

South Dakota shot at a 46.8 percent (22-47) clip from the field and made 87.5 percent (14-16) from the charity stripe. CSU Bakersfield made 28 percent (14-50) of their shots from the field.

The Coyotes continue their five-game homestand with Tulsa next Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics