Veterans Experiencing Difficulties When Ordering New ID Card

Sioux Falls, S.D. – It’s not uncommon for businesses to offer a discount on a hot meal or movie ticket to veterans.

“We’re very fortunate in the state of South Dakota where a lot of the stores and restaurants give a discount to the veterans to honor them for the service and sacrifice they’ve provided,” said Gene Murphy of the Disabled American Veterans.

For veterans that are not retired, medically discharged, or on active duty, they’ve had to carry around their DD 214 forms for proof of service, valuable papers filled with personal information.

That’s why there’s a new identification card for all honorably discharged veterans to conveniently carry around, but some technical difficulties are getting in the way.

”They’ve had some glitches because there’s so many hits on it,” said Murphy. “So again they will work them out and then move forward to get the card to the veteran.”

Suzanne Hamburg did two back-to-back deployments, primarily serving in Iraq, and she’s been waiting for this new ID card for quite some time.

”It’s kind of difficult because the website I just tried going to it last night it’s not working, of course,” said Hamburg.

For Hamburg, finally carrying a card that symbolizes her service means much more than just veteran discounts, but recognition.

”I guess it’s kind of hard to put into words, like I’m proud of everything I’ve done and accomplished and not everyone signs up to serve,” said Hamburg.

A VA spokesperson says the website is down due to a high volume of veterans requesting cards and that they are working to resolve the issues.