Bison Rescued From Overturned Tractor Trailer

FT. PIERRE, S.D. – A number of bison were rescued from an overturned tractor trailer near Ft. Pierre Sunday.

The Pierre Fire Department posted a video to their Twitter page showing bison running from the trailer of a truck that had flipped.

Pierre Rescue assisted the Fort Pierre Fire Department with extracting the bison.

The trailer overturned on Highway 1806 hauling about 40 bison.