Canton Man Gives Back

CANTON, S.D. – If you ask pastor Steve Ziebarth, he’ll say the best gift is giving itself.

“There’s been a call in my life most of my life to know that I needed to do something outside myself,” said Ziebarth.

The pastor has been working with children for 65 years, a lifelong calling for this grandfather of three.

“Just a challenge to help fill their life and make it rewarding,” said Ziebarth. “So yeah, it’s been a long call.”

He’s also been in ministry for 40 years. Now, he’s partnered with charity organizations to collect toys for children in need this holiday season.

“If we can brighten the kids day and brighten the kids season, that’s what it’s all about,” said Ziebarth.

He says there’s about 100 children in Canton that need a helping hand this holiday season, and he has a soft spot in his heart for helping teenagers in need.

“People have a tendency not to want to take a tag for a fifteen or sixteen year old off the tree, so, what we’re looking for here is to raise donations so we can help those older kids out with a gift too,” said Ziebarth.

For some Canton children, these gifts are the only presents they’ll open this year.

“Oh my, to see smiles on kids faces when they get a chance to get a gift at Christmas time,” said Ziebarth.

For pastor Steve, the giving spirit doesn’t stop after December.

“You know, think it’s important all the time,” said Ziebarth.