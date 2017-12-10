Children’s Inn Miracle on 41st Street Toy Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — You’re probably familiar with the film Miracle on 34th Street, but have you heard of the Miracle on 41st Street here in Sioux Falls?

The Children’s Inn is collecting toys at the Empire Mall on 41st street, and volunteer elves are ready to wrap your holiday gifts. Shoppers can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the gift wrap booth for a cash donation to the inn.

The Children’s Inn is an abuse shelter in Sioux Falls serving tens of thousands of families for 40 years.

Staci Kropuenske is with the inn. She says the toy drive is important because it shares joy to those who need it most.

“In the past I’ve actually had some people who have benefited from our services who have stopped before, and have just said how important it is to them and how helpful children’s inn was to them,” says Kropuenske.

Kropuenske is appreciative of the public’s response.

“The community responds to the needs we have at Children’s Inn. They help us fill this sleigh. They make sure our shelves get filled at Children’s Inn not just with toys but with necessities,” adds Kropuenske.

Other wish list items include laundry detergent, all types of hair products and non-perishable food items.

This is Collin Graves second year volunteering for the toy drive. He says it’s essential to remember those less fortunate this holiday season.

“Sometimes we take it for granted, but we just have to remember there’s other kids around us needing gifts also,” says Graves.

The Children’s Inn is trying to reach $65,000 in donations this holiday season. The toy drive lasts through December 24th, and gifts can be wrapped during the mall holiday hours.