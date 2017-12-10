Grab a Tag: Giving Trees Spread Cheer at Dairy Queen in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There are over 600 holiday wishes waiting to be granted in Sioux Falls, such as clothing, bus passes, bedding, and kitchen utensils.

Many of these wishes. are hanging on “giving trees” throughout the city.

The Christmas wishes are from both children and adults with special needs that need a helping hand this holiday season.

A number of the Sioux Falls Dairy Queen’s are sporting giving trees.

The concept is pretty simple: pick a tag, buy the gift, wrap and return.

The gifts will eventually make their way to Lifescape.

“It’s like the best feeling ever,” said Shyanne Farwell of Dairy Queen. “Like, the other day, we have had someone bring in literally six gifts and it was just like overwhelming and you almost just want to tear but that someone’s being so kind and going out of their way to make an impact on somebody else they don’t even know like a stranger.”

The is the second year that the Sioux Falls Dairy Queens and Lifescape have partnered together for this project.

The last day to grant a wish from the giving tree is December 18th.