Human Rights Day Essay Contest Features Local Middle Schoolers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — December 10th is also known as Human Rights Day. Local middle schoolers were able to participate through writing.

Dozens gathered as local 7th and 8th graders read their winning essays depicting human rights with the theme Caring for Our Global Home. There were overall grade winners plus best of school winners.

Patrick Vogel of Sioux Falls Christian won the 8th grade division. Vogel says as an avid outdoors fan this was an educational experience

“I learned a lot about the earth and what’s happening. I wasn’t really aware before we started the whole process of this. I hate to see things get cut down,” says Vogel.

Vogel’s essay focused on caring for the simple things such as planting a tree in your backyard. Vogel says his teacher submitted the essay and he says he was shocked when he won.