Loss Of Goedert Didn’t Stop SDSU Offense Against New Hampshire

Jacks Score 49 On Offense Despite Losing All-American Tight End

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Perhaps the most impressive thing about South Dakota State’s FCS Quarterfinal win over New Hampshire was the fact their offense was so good despite missing the services of All-American tight end Dallas Goedert.

On the first play of the game Goedert hauled in a 19 yard pass but aggravated an ankle injury when he was tackled. Though he appeared fairly loose on the sideline, Dallas didn’t return to the game.

Part of that might have been because SDSU didn’t need him. The Jacks rolled up 455 total yards of offense and scored 49 points in their 56-14 rout of the Wildcats. Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says Goedert is questionable for next week’s semifinal game. What isn’t questionable is just how good this offense is right now with or without #86.

They’ll hope to get Goedert back next Saturday when they head to Harrisonburg, Virginia for a 3:30 PM kickoff with defending FCS National Champion James Madison. The Dukes have a nation best 25 game win streak but narrowly advanced to the championship with a 31-28 semifinal win over Weber State. The game will be televised on ESPN U.

If SDSU wins they’ll face either North Dakota State or Sam Houston State in the FCS National Championship game on January 6th in Frisco, Texas.