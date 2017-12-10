Sections
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Highlights
KDLT
News Today
KDLT
Kitchen
KDLT
Cares
Livestream
Contests
Submit Photo / Video
KDLT
Pick'Em
About Us
About
Schedule
Job Board
KDLT
About
Schedule
Job Board
News
Weather
Sports
Community
KDLT
News Today
KDLT
Kitchen
KDLT
Cares
Livestream
Contests
Submit Photo / Video
KDLT
Pick’Em
Sioux Falls
SDSU UNH RECAP
December 10, 2017
KDLT Staff
Share This:
Facebook
Google+
Linkedin
Pinterest
Twitter
Email
You Might Also Like
Police: Sunday Shooting At Sioux Falls Business Was Drug Related
Police: 19 Years Later, Idaho Woman Captured In South Dakota
South Dakota Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Plant Closing
Nebraska Officers Find Body Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman
BevBuckle: Sioux Falls Business Goes Viral
Truckers Gather in Tea To Protest New Federal Mandate
Sioux Falls
Pierre
Aberdeen
Sioux Falls
Pierre
Aberdeen
Most Popular
Police: Sunday Shooting At Sioux Falls Business Was Drug Related
Police: 19 Years Later, Idaho Woman Captured In South Dakota
South Dakota Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Plant Closing
Nebraska Officers Find Body Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman
BevBuckle: Sioux Falls Business Goes Viral
On Facebook
On Twitter
Tweets by KDLTNews
Friend's email
Message
http://www.kdlt.com/2017/12/10/sdsu-unh-recap/
Send