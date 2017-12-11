Steve Miller Band To Play In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller is excited to announce his spring 2018 tour, which comes to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls April 26.

Joining Miller and his band on this tour will be special guest Peter Frampton.

Tickets are $35-$75 and go on sale December 15 at 10 a.m. at the box office, www.ticketmaster.com, or phone at 800-745-3000.

______________________________________________________

In the ‘70s, Miller crafted a brand of rock ‘n roll music that was polished, exciting and irresistible, and that has dominated radio through today. Hit followed hit in an endless flow: “The Joker,” “Livin’ in the USA,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Rock’n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner,” “Jungle Love,” and “Abracadabra” among them. To this day, these songs are instantly recognizable when they come on the radio—and impossible not to sing along with.

Running through Miller’s catalogue is a combination of virtuosity and song craft along with melodic vocals and signature guitar riffs. His parents were jazz aficionados— Les Paul was his godfather—so as a budding guitarist and singer, Miller absorbed valuable lessons from their musical tradition. When the family moved to Texas, Miller deepened his education in the blues, meeting T-Bone Walker and learning to sing and play listening to him and Jimmy Reed. Miller then moved to Chicago where he played with Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Buddy Guy and Paul Butterfield.

The Steve Miller Band has played to more than 20 million people in the last 20 years. In addition to touring with his band, Miller is also contributing his time to serving on the welcoming committee of the Department of Musical Instruments of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and as a board member of Jazz at Lincoln Center, where he curates and hosts shows at both institutions celebrating blues, jazz and early American music.