2 Correctional Officers Attacked In Eastern Iowa Jail

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say two eastern Iowa correctional officers were sent to the hospital with injuries after they were attacked by inmates at the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

The Des Moines County sheriff’s office says authorities were called to the jail shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on a report that a correctional officer was pinned down in a maximum security area for male inmates.

Authorities say the unidentified correctional officer was attacked by three inmates and was later pulled out of the cell by another staff member. The officer was admitted to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Authorities say a second correctional officer was also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the attack. The entire jail remains on lockdown.