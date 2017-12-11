Bridgewater-Emery Opens Title Defense With 27th Straight Win

Huskies Take Season Opener At Dell Rapids-Saint Mary 69-54

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. — Despite a game challenge from a Dell Rapids-Saint Mary team that started several freshman, defending State B Champion Bridgewater-Emery opened their title defense with a 69-54 win over the host Cardinals on Monday night in boy’s high school basketball action.

It’s the 27th straight win for the Huskies who led by only four points at half before pulling away in the second. Jamin Arend led all scorers with 18 points while Carter Dye added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!