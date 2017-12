Coyotes Tested By EWU Before Road Trip

USD Heads Into Three Game Western Swing With 9-3 Record

VERMILLION, S.D. — Before taking off for a three game western road swing, the Coyote men edged perennial Big Sky contender Eastern Washington 75-73 at the Sanford Coyote sports center yesterday.

Matt Mooney and Trey-Burch Manning each scored 19 to help USD improve to 9-3.

The Coyotes open their road trip Thursday at Northern Arizona.