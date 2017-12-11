December-February Peak Flu Season Months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The flu season is among us as December through February are peak illness months. This season has already seen record outbreaks nationwide but how does South Dakota measure up?

“Here in Sioux Falls we have not seen a ton of flu yet. It definitely looks like it’s going to be coming,” says Dr. Whittington.

That’s Sanford Pediatrician Dr. Laura Whittington. She says it’s too early to tell how bad of a flu season this area will see, but the virus is making the rounds.

“We have not seen people coming in every single day or even a couple times a week. We haven’t seen that yet,” says Dr. Whittington.

Nearly 150 cases have been reported so far in South Dakota. A few nursing homes even closed their doors to visitors to keep the virus from spreading to residents.

Whittington says the flu virus is always changing making it hard to predict what should go into the yearly vaccination. However, that doesn’t diminish the importance of getting a flu shot.

“Usually it has some of the genetic component of influenza that is going around, so even if it is not 100% effective against the influenza strain going around it is definitely worthwhile to get your flu shot,” says Dr. Whittington.

Whittington adds that the flu can hit twice as hard for those who don’t get a flu shot. Those who get a shot do get some protection no matter what.