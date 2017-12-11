Savanna Greywind Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty To Charges

FARGO, N.D. – A North Dakota woman is pleading guilty for her part in the death of an eight-month pregnant woman.

Brooke Crews pleaded guilty to all charges today. She and her boyfriend William Hoehn are accused of kidnapping and killing 22-year-old Savanna Greywind. Savanna’s baby was found alive inside of the couple’s home.

Authorities have not disclosed how Greywind was killed but have called the murder cruel and vicious.

Crews will be sentenced next month with Hoehn’s trial set for March.