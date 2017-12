GRIDIRON GREATNESS-2017 South Dakota Coyotes

The Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From USD's Football Season!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota Coyote football team made history in 2017, going 8-5 and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time ever in the Division One era. We look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments from their campaign in this edition of Gridiron Greatness!