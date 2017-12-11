Groos Cousins Played Beautiful Football At Colman-Egan

Karl's TV & Appliance Athletes of the Week

COLMAN, S.D. — Bodee and Kade Groos aren’t brothers.

“We’re only ten days apart so, I mean, we hung out all the time when we were kids. And we actually have two more cousins on the team, the McKnights.” Colman-Egan Senior WR/DB Kade Groos says.

“We’ve been playing together our whole lives. We lived in Colman our whole lives right beside each other the whole time.” Colman-Egan QB/LB Bodee Groos says.

And it was hard to tell these cousins apart for those who had to face Colman-Egan the last two years.

“He’s just so fast. I mean, people don’t know how fast he is and then he just easily runs outside of them and he scores a touchdown.” Bodee Says Of Kade.

Playing both offense and defense, Bodee and Kade worked their way into starting roles.

“He got in the weight room a couple summers ago and just started hitting it. And that was good for him do that and all of us were like, lets do it. And it all took off from there.” Kade Says Of Bodee.

And helped the Hawks climb the ranks of 9-Man Football.

As quarterback, Bodee ran for more than 2700 yards, passed for nearly 2400, and accounted for 57 total touchdowns in his career and won MVP in the Hawks 2016 state championship win over Warner.

Not to be outdone in his senior year, Kade ran for 798 yards and hauled in 272 more, combining for 18 touchdowns and winning in MVP in Colman-Egan’s second straight championship this year.

“It’s good! I mean, he’s just keeping the thing (MVP) in the name so it’s nice!” Bodee says.

“It shows how hard they work. Those guys are the first ones in the weight room and the last ones to leave. They work as hard or harder than anybody. And then in practice they always got great work ethics and are dedicated to the team. That’s just how they are and that’s why they’ve been great.” Colman-Egan Head Coach Chad Williamson says.