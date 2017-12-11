Jackrabbits Excited For Shot At Defending National Champions

SDSU Heads To FCS Semifinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State football team is two wins away from a national championship after their impressive performance on Saturday in the FCS Quarterfinals. The Jackrabbits throttled New Hampshire from start to finish last Saturday, winning their first ever quarterfinal game 56-14.

SDSU now heads to the FCS Semifinals against defending national champion James Madison, a team currently riding a 25 game win streak.

The Jacks aren’t lacking for confidence either after winning seven straight.

Kickoff for Saturday’s semifinal is scheduled for 3:30 PM with ESPN U televising the game nationally. The winner of this game will face the winner of the other semifinal between Sam Houston State and North Dakota State which will be played on Friday.