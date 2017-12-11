Job Title: Billion Auto – Full or Part Time Shuttle Driver

Billion Automotive
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking part time or full time Automotive Shuttle Drivers to join our Billion family!

Duties:
–Drive customers to their home or work while their car is being serviced
–Following all traffic laws and using good judgement
–Assist passengers at getting in and out of vehicle
–Keep a record of trips, including names of passengers and destinations as well as pick up points
–Operate radio to stay in contact with the dealership
–Other duties as assigned

All full time employees are offered a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance as well as 401(K) with employer match after one year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements
–Valid Driver’s License
–Clean Driving Record
–Effective Communication
–Punctuality
Contact Information
Human Resources
jobs@billionauto.com

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE USING THE URL BELOW:

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-or-part-time-shuttle-driver-sioux-falls-sd/view/1697
Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
