Job Title: Billion Auto – Full or Part Time Shuttle Driver
Billion Automotive
|Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is seeking part time or full time Automotive Shuttle Drivers to join our Billion family!
Duties:
All full time employees are offered a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance as well as 401(K) with employer match after one year.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
|Job Requirements
|–Valid Driver’s License
–Clean Driving Record
–Effective Communication
–Punctuality
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
jobs@billionauto.com
APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE USING THE URL BELOW:
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-or-part-time-shuttle-driver-sioux-falls-sd/view/1697
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
