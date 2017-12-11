Job Title: Billion Auto – Full or Part Time Shuttle Driver

Billion Auto is seeking part time or full time Automotive Shuttle Drivers to join our Billion family!

Duties:

–Drive customers to their home or work while their car is being serviced

–Following all traffic laws and using good judgement

–Assist passengers at getting in and out of vehicle

–Keep a record of trips, including names of passengers and destinations as well as pick up points

–Operate radio to stay in contact with the dealership

–Other duties as assigned

All full time employees are offered a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance as well as 401(K) with employer match after one year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).