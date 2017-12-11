Man Charged With Beating Death Makes Initial Court Appearance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnehaha county judge has ordered bond to remain at $25,000 for Nathan MacTaggart, the third person charged in the beating death of a Sioux Falls man.

The 33-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and made his initial court appearance this morning.

On November 3rd, two teenage girls repeatedly punched a 55-year-old victim in the face while at his home in the 800 block of North Teal Place in Sioux Falls. MacTaggart was called to break up, but now he is now facing charges after he reportedly “helped the victim to the ground.”

The victim hit his head, and died.

The two girls are being held at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges.

A jury trial is set for the week of March 12th.