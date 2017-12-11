Patients May Pay For On-Scene Care In Western Iowa
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Emergency medical technicians might charge patients who receive on-scene care but don’t require transportation to the hospital in a western Iowa city next year.
The Sioux City Council will vote Monday on a proposal to introduce a $186 to $327 fee for services received from paramedics at a scene.
The new fee structure comes as the Sioux City Fire Rescue takes over 911 ambulance services from nonprofit Siouxland Paramedics in January. The nonprofit previously didn’t charge for on-scene care.
Under the proposal, basic on-scene life support will cost $186 and advanced on-scene life support will cost $327.
The city’s fire chief says the move is intended to cut down on the subsidy that is paid by taxpayer dollars for the new division.