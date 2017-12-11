SDSU’s Jake Wieneke To Receive Doris Robinson Award

Honored For Work In Classroom & Community

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State University wide receiver Jake Wieneke added to his growing list of awards Monday by being named the 2017 recipient of the STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award.

In its third year and named after the wife of legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the award is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only in the classroom, but in the community and beyond. A senior from Maple Grove, Minnesota, Wieneke will be honored at the STATS FCS Awards Banquet and Presentation on Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas – on the eve of the national championship game.

On the field, Wieneke holds SDSU and Missouri Valley Football Conference records for career receptions (281), receiving yards (5,042) and receiving touchdowns (58) during a standout career in which he has been a four-time first-team all-league selection and a three-time All-American. His receiving touchdowns total is tied for second in FCS history and his yardage total ranks third. In addition, Wieneke has tied the FCS record for most consecutive games with a reception of 52, which was first set by Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp from 2013-16.

During his senior season, Wieneke also has been honored as a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and was one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the National Football Foundation’s All-Scholar Team. He also is a two-time honoree on the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team, while compiling a 3.62 grade-point average while majoring in physical education and teacher education.

-Release Courtesy SDSU Athletics