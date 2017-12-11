Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network Continues to Grow

More than 1000 strong already, the organization aims to attract new members with it's premier event of the season

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the 2017 Kringle, the Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network event of the season. This year, the event will be held on the stage at the Washington Pavilion. Organizers believe it will be an incredible event and a great opportunity for members to network.

Sioux Falls YPN has almost 1000 members already, and with a strong effort to recruit new talent to the region, those involved believe the organization will only continue to grow.

“I’m from Sioux Falls and it’s kind of cool to see people from North Dakota, Iowa, actually coming to Sioux Falls and finding jobs, finding opportunities within YPN, because it’s a great way to network,” said Destinie Marshall, a realtor with Keller Williams, YPN member and Kringle Committee member.

Marshall added that the influx of new talent into the Sioux Falls area has been great for her as a local as well because she’s constantly learning about the region through their eyes.

“Being from Sioux Falls, it’s nice having my friends from outside of Sioux Falls showing me things I wouldn’t otherwise know,” said Marshall.

For more on YPN, the 2017 Kringle or to hear more from Marshall, click here and on the link above.