Teens Arrested For Knife Fight At Downtown Sioux Falls Library

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two teenagers are facing charges after a fight outside the downtown library in Sioux Falls.

Police say it happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon. They say a 17-year-old used a knife to cut a 19-year-old in the arm and a 17-year-old in the hip and leg area. The 17-year-old and a 14-year-old were both later arrested for aggravated assault.

They say security cameras at the library and witnesses on scene helped in the investigation.

Police were also later able to locate the two victims who were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.