Washington’s Seth Benson Is Gatorade South Dakota Football Player Of The Year

Committed To Play College Football At SDSU

CHICAGO, IL — Washington’s Seth Benson had 105 tackles, six sacks and four forced fumbles to help lead the Warriors to a third straight 11AAA State Championship. For his efforts he’s been named the 2017 Gatorade South Dakota High School Football Player of the Year.

Benson plans to continue his football career at South Dakota State next season.