Out and About: What’s Happening the Week of 12/11

Holiday events abound, many of them, to support great causes

Addie Graham-Kramer, president of The Event Company, joins us every Monday with insight into some of the events happening in and around the region. Check out what’s happening the week of December 11! Further details are listed below for each event.

Tuesday, December 12, Albert and Gage’s “One More Christmas” at the Washington Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13 – 22, Art Moms and Friends Holiday Pop Up

Thursday, December 14, Ceili Dance at the Old Courthouse Museum (Irish music and dancing)

Thursday, December 14 – 17, Christmas at the Cathedral at St. Joseph’s Cathedral

Saturday, December 16, 2nd Annual Ugly Sweaters for Survivors Party

Sunday, December 17, Kaydyn’s Wonderland Winter Formal at Sioux Falls American Legion