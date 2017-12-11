Wildfire Closes Custer State Park In South Dakota

Associated Press
Share This:

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – Multiple agencies have responded to a wildfire that has closed Custer State Park in the Black Hills.

Custer County Emergency Management said Monday all main roads, including Highways 16A and 87, in and out of the park will be closed until further notice.

Emergency managers say the Blue Bell Lodge at Custer has been evacuated. Officials say the lodge is closed for the season, but the people that stay year round to maintain the property have been asked to leave.

Related Post

Former School Bus Inc. Employee Sentenced in Embez...
United Way’s “Kidstop” Program A...
Senate Panel Passes Bill To Prevent Prescription D...
Wind Cave National Park Wildfire Now 90 Percent Co...

You Might Also Like