Wildfire Closes Custer State Park In South Dakota

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – Multiple agencies have responded to a wildfire that has closed Custer State Park in the Black Hills.

Custer County Emergency Management said Monday all main roads, including Highways 16A and 87, in and out of the park will be closed until further notice.

Emergency managers say the Blue Bell Lodge at Custer has been evacuated. Officials say the lodge is closed for the season, but the people that stay year round to maintain the property have been asked to leave.