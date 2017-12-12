Authorities Investigating Body Found In Hartford Pool

Monica Albers
HARTFORD, S.D. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a residential pool in Hartford on Tuesday.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said they’re currently ruling the incident to be a non-suspicious death.

They say a female victim was found in a pool outside a home in the 500 block of Sage Horn Drive. They say the person who found the victim did not live at the residence, but stopped by to check on her.

An investigation is underway. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

