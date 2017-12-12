Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse To Hold Memorabilia Auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse is auctioning off items this weekend after the establishment closed this past fall. Nearly 2,000 signs and pieces of memorabilia from the Sioux Falls bar, as well as, from the Bucks location in Grand Forks North Dakota will be offered. Including the 1956 Ford tow truck in front of the building.

The auction starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and will include live internet bidding.

Borrowed Bucks closed in August after 25 years in Sioux Falls.